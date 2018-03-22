There's not much time left to shop at these Bi-Lo stores in Charlotte

Six Charlotte-area Bi-Lo and Harveys stores cited as under-performing will close April 15.
Managers at the stores confirmed the closing date with the Observer on Thursday. The upcoming closure comes weeks after owner Southeastern Grocer announced plans to close 94 Bi-Lo, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores as part of a major restructuring and planned bankruptcy.
The affected stores (in Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia and Pineville) are in a liquidation process that includes sale prices to customers, a spokesman said. Other North Carolina stores to close are in Black Mountain, Lincolnton and Morganton.
Southeastern Grocers has said that all 94 stores will close by April 30. The others are in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina.
It is unclear how many employees will lose their jobs as the stores close. When Bi-Lo closed its store off Prosperity Church Road last summer, the grocer cut 67 jobs.
Founded in 1961, Bi-Lo is the No. 5 grocery chain in the Charlotte area by market share, according to sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.
Here are the Charlotte-area stores to close:
▪ Harveys at 6320 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
▪ Harveys at 4430 The Plaza in Charlotte.
▪ Bi-Lo at 595 Us 601 Bypass South in Concord.
▪ Bi-Lo at 2204 Union Road in Gastonia.
▪ Bi-Lo at 1955 Davis Park Road in Gastonia.
▪ Bi-Lo at 9101 Matthews-Pineville Road in Pineville.
