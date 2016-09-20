The Latest: Gas prices keep rising in many southern states

Plastic bags covering gas pumps informs customers of a gas outage at a station in Alabaster, Ala., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley issued a state of emergency after a pipeline spill near Helena, Ala. Gas prices spiked and drivers found "out of service" bags covering pumps as the gas shortage in the South rolled into the work week, raising fears that the disruptions could become more widespread.
Brynn Anderson
AP Photo
Customers pull up and drive past the temporarily out of service gas pumps at a station in Alabaster, Ala., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley issued a state of emergency after a pipeline spill near Helena, Ala. Gas prices spiked and drivers found "out of service" bags covering pumps as the gas shortage in the South rolled into the work week, raising fears that the disruptions could become more widespread.
Brynn Anderson
AP Photo
A yellow bag reads "sorry temporarily out of service" informing customers of a gas outage at a station in Alabaster, Ala., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley issued a state of emergency after a pipeline spill near Helena, Ala. Gas prices spiked and drivers found "out of service" bags covering pumps as the gas shortage in the South rolled into the work week, raising fears that the disruptions could become more widespread.
Brynn Anderson
AP Photo
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley speaks to the media during a news conference, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Hoover, Ala. Bentley issued a state of emergency in Alabama after a pipeline spill near Helena, Ala. Gas prices spiked and drivers found "out of service" bags covering pumps as the gas shortage in the South rolled into the work week, raising fears that the disruptions could become more widespread.
Brynn Anderson
AP Photo
A gas pump is covered with a plastic bag during a fuel outage at a station in Smyrna, Ga., Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Gas prices spiked and drivers found "out of service" bags covering pumps as the gas shortage in the South rolled into the work week, raising fears that the disruptions could become more widespread. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order Monday aimed at preventing price gouging.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A motorist, who would only give his name as Michael, calls a nearby gas station to see if they have fuel after attempting to fill up at a station experiencing a gas outage in Atlanta, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Gas prices spiked and drivers found "out of service" bags covering pumps as the gas shortage in the South rolled into the work week, raising fears that the disruptions could become more widespread. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order Monday aimed at preventing price gouging.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A sign informs customers of a gas outage at a station in Smyrna, Ga., Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Gas prices spiked and drivers found "out of service" bags covering pumps as the gas shortage in the South rolled into the work week, raising fears that the disruptions could become more widespread. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order Monday aimed at preventing price gouging.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Gasoline prices are increasing across the South following a pipeline break in Shelby County, Alabama. This QuikTrip gas station in Duluth, Georgia, seen on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, has run out of unleaded gasoline. The governor of Georgia said Sunday his office hasn't received any complaints of gas shortages within the state after a pipeline spill in central Alabama, but some gas station employees have said they've had to close because they're out.
Alex Sanz
AP Photo
Gasoline prices are increasing across the South following a pipeline break in Shelby County, Alabama. This QuikTrip gas station in Duluth, Georgia, seen on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, has run out of unleaded gasoline. The governor of Georgia said Sunday his office hasn't received any complaints of gas shortages within the state after a pipeline spill in central Alabama, but some gas station employees have said they've had to close because they're out.
Alex Sanz
AP Photo
Gasoline prices are increasing across the South following a pipeline break in Shelby County, Alabama. This QuikTrip gas station in Duluth, Georgia, seen on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, has run out of unleaded gasoline. The governor of Georgia said Sunday his office hasn't received any complaints of gas shortages within the state after a pipeline spill in central Alabama, but some gas station employees have said they've had to close because they're out.
Alex Sanz
AP Photo
Gasoline prices are increasing across the South following a pipeline break in Shelby County, Alabama. This QuikTrip gas station in Duluth, Georgia, seen on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, has run out of unleaded gasoline. The governor of Georgia said Sunday his office hasn't received any complaints of gas shortages within the state after a pipeline spill in central Alabama, but some gas station employees have said they've had to close because they're out.
Alex Sanz
AP Photo
A sign informs customers of a gas outage at a station in Smyrna, Ga., Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Gas prices spiked and drivers found "out of service" bags covering pumps as the gas shortage in the South rolled into the work week, raising fears that the disruptions could become more widespread. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order Monday aimed at preventing price gouging.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A QuikTrip gas station pump in Duluth, Ga, is seen Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, has the store has run out of unleaded gasoline. Gasoline prices are increasing across the South following a pipeline break in Shelby County, Ala. Colonial Pipeline said it was working "around the clock" to repair the break and supplies have either been delivered or are on their way to locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.
Alex Sanz
AP Photo
A sign informs customers of a gas outage at a station in Smyrna, Ga., Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Gas prices spiked and drivers found "out of service" bags covering pumps as the gas shortage in the South rolled into the work week, raising fears that the disruptions could become more widespread. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order Monday aimed at preventing price gouging.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A sign informs customers of a gas outage as limousine driver Jeffrey Hatfield sits at a station in Smyrna, Ga., Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Gas prices spiked and drivers found "out of service" bags covering pumps as the gas shortage in the South rolled into the work week, raising fears that the disruptions could become more widespread. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order Monday aimed at preventing price gouging.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Comments