New Canadian government approves natural gas project

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has approved a $27 billion liquefied natural gas project on British Columbia's northwest coast in a decision that's considered a litmus test for a government that has vowed to do more for the environment.
Three cabinet ministers made the announcement late Tuesday. It's Trudeau's first decision on a major energy project. It comes ahead of some of important pipeline decisions that will cause him problems from either industry or environmentalists and aboriginals.
The proposed liquefied natural gas processing plant by Petronas near Prince Rupert, British Columbia, would ship 19 million tons a year of frozen, liquefied gas to markets in Asia.
Trudeau still faces decisions on Enbridge's controversial Northern Gateway pipeline proposal that would bring oil to the Pacific Coast for shipment to Asia as well as Kinder Morgan's TransMountain pipeline.
