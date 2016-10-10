China unveils plan to cut corporate debt with stock swaps

Chinese authorities have unveiled plans to let companies use debt-for-equity swaps to cut soaring debt levels economists warn might hamper the country's growth.
The deputy chairman of the country's planning agency said Monday that companies can negotiate with lenders over the size of equity stakes in a market-based process. The official, Lian Weiliang, warned that participants who lose money will not be bailed out.
China's debt is unusually high for a developing country and has risen sharply since 2008 as Beijing used infusions of credit to prop up economic growth.
That has prompted warnings that economic growth might suffer if high interest payments mean companies have no money to invest and has raised concern about the impact of potential defaults on the state-owned banking system.
