Real Salt Lake permanently acquires forward Yura Movsisyan

Forward Yura Movsisyan has been permanently acquired by Real Salt Lake from FC Spartak Moscow, general manager Craig Waibel said Monday.
The club also signed Movsisyan to a contract for 2017.
The 29-year old joined Real Salt Lake in January through a loan for the 2016 season and has scored a team-high nine goals to go along with three assists in 27 games.
This is Movsisyan's second time playing for Real Salt Lake after being on the roster from 2007-09. He was a key member of the 2009 MLS Cup championship team.
Movsisyan was the fourth overall pick of the Kansas City Wizards in the 2006 MLS SuperDraft and was traded to Real Salt Lake for a third-round pick, allocation money and an international roster spot.
