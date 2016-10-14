Europe car sales hit September record

Car sales in Europe grew by 7 percent last month, reaching their highest September total on record as the climb out of the industry's worst crisis ever continued.
The European carmakers' association, ACEA, said in a release on Friday that car sales last month totaled 1.45 million units, with Italy and Spain contributing double-digit growth. New car registrations over the first nine months of the year rose 8 percent.
Mass-market carmakers Fiat Chrysler and Renault registered steep double-digit gains, along with premium brands Daimler and BMW. Volkswagen, still under fire from an emissions scandal, grew by a mere 5 percent, and PSA Peugeot slid by 5.2 percent.
Comments