US confirms 11th death due to Takata air bags

1:43 Sen. Tim Kaine campaigbs in Charlotte Pause

0:29 CMPD Chief urges community to work with the agency

2:32 How Charlotte investigators tracked 31 looters and vandals

0:51 Early voting begins in North Carolina

0:48 Little brown dog found after Matthew flooding

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

0:39 One dead in north Charlotte shooting

1:26 Canada to America: You're great

1:32 Art installed at Renaissance West

0:49 Stair climbing champion Stephanie Hucko