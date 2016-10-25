North Carolina official: No economic impact from LGBT law

1:06 Kids can't use playground at preschool Pause

2:11 Failed dams caused by Hurricane Matthew threaten NC communities

4:22 Whose job is it to save North Carolina's beaches?

0:47 Transportation Secretary Foxx

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:38 We'll be there

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law