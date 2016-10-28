Global shares trend lower, dollar gains ahead of US GDP data

Global shares were mostly lower and the dollar made further gains Friday ahead of a report on U.S. growth in July-September. A weaker yen pushed Japan's Nikkei 225 index higher, as shares in exporters advanced.
KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 4,519.66 and Germany's DAX edged down nearly 0.8 percent to 10,634.87. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.6 percent to 6,941.78. U.S. shares were set to drift lower, with Dow futures falling nearly 0.2 percent to 18,049. S&P 500 futures were also down nearly 0.2 percent at 2,119.40.
JAPAN DATA: Japan reported weaker inflation in September, though consumer spending showed signs of recovery. Core-core inflation excluding volatile food and energy prices fell to a three-year low of 0.2 percent. The mixed signals come as the central bank prepares for a policy meeting next week where some analysts expect the benchmark interest rate to be cut from the current minus 0.1 percent.
U.S. FOCUS: Expectations that strong growth in July-September will reinforce pressure toward a rate hike by the Federal Reserve have pushed the dollar higher. Quarterly growth figures are due out Friday morning, with forecasts ranging from 1.3 percent to 3.6 percent.
THE QUOTE: "The U.S. dollar has made modest strides higher as traders now focus on tonight's U.S. Q3 GDP report," said Chris Weston of IG. While the dollar "looks destined for the 107 yen level," he said, given high expectations for strong growth, "The risk of disappointment seems elevated."
ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.6 percent to 17,446.41 but the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3 percent to 3,104.27. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.2 percent to 5,283.80, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.2 percent to 2,019.42. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.8 percent at 22,952.80. India's Sensex gained 0.2 percent to 27,975.11 and shares in Taiwan rose, while Southeast Asian markets were mixed.
ENERGY: U.S. benchmark crude fell 16 cents to $49.56 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 54 cents to $49,72 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 8 cents to $51.32 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 105.27 yen from 104.42 yen late Thursday in Asia. The euro edged higher, to $1.0913 from $1.0903. The dollar's official "parity rate" on Friday rose to 6.7858 yuan, putting it at a fresh six-year high against the Chinese currency.
