Xerox's 3Q adjusted profit meets Wall Street's expectations

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

1:54 Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

0:37 New migrants to Charlotte more likely to rent

4:01 Michelle Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD

1:49 Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton discusses concussion