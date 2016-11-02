After explosion, company aims to restart gas pipeline

0:43 One dead in Park Road wreck Pause

0:31 Ardrey Kell senior's water bottle flip goes viral

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

4:24 Faith, NC has faith in Donald Trump

1:29 PGA Championship preview

0:53 Kids use playground thanks to mulch donation