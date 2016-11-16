National Business

November 16, 2016 8:57 PM

Workers pry gold 'Trump Place' name off apartment buildings

NEW YORK

What's in a name? For three New York City apartment buildings, it's no longer "Trump."

Workers pried 3-foot-high gold letters spelling "Trump Place" off the buildings Wednesday.

In some places, a shadow of the old name lingered. The workers scraped and power-washed the surface where the letters had been.

New signage displays the buildings' street addresses.

Hundreds of residents had signed a petition to remove the name after the release of a recording of Donald Trump boasting about kissing women without their consent.

The Chicago-based company that bought the buildings in 2005 says the goal was a "neutral building identity." Equity Residential chairman Sam Zell tells The New York Times the petition signed by tenants had "no role" in the decision.

