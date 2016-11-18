Transit workers ratify contract that ended SEPTA strike

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries Pause

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

2:44 Carlos Figueroa talks about speaking to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

2:31 Isabel Pratt talks about speaking to CMS board meeting

3:42 Cliff Barrows - A Singing Faith

1:35 Sara Lopez discusses how immigrants are feeling

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott