Gail MarksJarvis: 10 ways to reduce your 2016 federal income tax bill

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting Pause

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

1:03 Peace Rally at The Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:35 Sara Lopez discusses how immigrants are feeling

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:53 Trump's White House

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness