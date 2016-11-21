Asian shares gain, lifted by oil price rally on Wall Street

0:34 Steve Clifford on injuries Pause

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

1:07 Wake County firefighters head west to help battle wildfires

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

3:42 Cliff Barrows - A Singing Faith