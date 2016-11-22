Texas governor's returns show no owed federal taxes in 2015

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham Pause

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

0:27 Harry's Inspiration

1:04 The Mitey Riders program

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

2:05 Harry Swimmer's Inspiration

0:54 The Hamiltons find their tree

1:07 Wake County firefighters head west to help battle wildfires