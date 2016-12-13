Trial date set for man charged with hacking government sites

A March 7 trial has been set for an Apache Junction, Arizona, man charged with hacking into government websites in Arizona and Wisconsin.
Randall Charles Tucker has pleaded not guilty to charges of intentional damage to protected computers and threatening damage to protected computers for allegedly attacking municipal computer systems in March 2015 in the city of Madison and two Phoenix suburbs, Chandler and Mesa.
He is accused of carrying out a cyberattack that came three days after a police shooting of an unarmed man in Madison and interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers there.
Less than a week after the Madison hack, authorities say Tucker launched an attack on city websites in Mesa and Chandler.
He also is accused of attacking the Washington, D.C.-based News2Share site in late 2014.
