Anonymous donors pay off thousands in Topeka lunch debts

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer Pause

1:31 Watch Cam Newton and Panthers coach Ron Rivera react to Luke Kuechly injury

2:46 J.R. Clewell at Holy Angels

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

1:02 Christmas Eve Lovefeast and Candlelight service

0:23 Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word