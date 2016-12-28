Orlando's soccer team founder is stepping back

1:45 Forest Hill's viral holiday video on gratitude Pause

1:45 Should 16 and 17 year olds be in solitary confinement?

1:22 Maddie gets a Christmas kitten

1:00 2 easy ways to find more holiday joy

0:48 Congressman John Lewis leads Charlotte voters to the polls

0:55 Two families struggle to move out of Tall Oaks public housing

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

0:23 Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions