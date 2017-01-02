Recent editorials published in Nebraska newspapers

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true Pause

2:03 Steve Smith hosts annual Lace Up Son Family 5K

0:45 New Year's Eve in uptown Charlotte

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - What happened?