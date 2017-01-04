Federal grand jury looks into violent pipeline protest clash

2:41 WBTV First Alert forecast 12.14.16 Pause

0:38 CMPD continues investigation of teen shooting death

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

1:31 Panthers pack up Monday

1:46 Clemson's Dabo Swinney: It's a special time to be a Tiger

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

1:23 Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte