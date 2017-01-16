Chinese football: action planned on 'irrational' salaries

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

2:08 Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator

2:44 Charlotte 49ers Mark Price, Anthony Vanhook break down Saturday's win

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

2:08 Feeding the Children

0:33 Panthers' James Bradberry demonstrates Charles Tillman's 'Peanut punch'