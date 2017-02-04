Montgomery Regional Airport adds new skycap service

Montgomery Regional Airport has started a new service to give passengers a helping hand to assist with their travel needs.
Officials say skycaps will be positioned at the entrance of the departure doors to help passengers with luggage and to provide wheelchair services to the airline gates as needed. The services, which began earlier this week, will be available seven days a week through all hours of regularly scheduled flights.
Airport leaders tell WSFA-TV (http://bit.ly/2l10qJh ) that the addition of the services is just one more step toward the airport's commitment to enhancing the passenger experience.
Officials say the new service is the direct result of a passenger survey conducted last fall. They also say a new concessions provider is planned as well as other projects with the customer in mind.
