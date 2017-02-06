Free tuition doesn't mean free college, students point out

2:49 Police identify suspect in 2013 fatal stabbing Pause

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

1:19 Customers flock to Phat Burrito after closing announcement

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:19 Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban