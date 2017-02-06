National Business

February 6, 2017 8:24 PM

The Latest: Edwards' plan fills gaps with other financing

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

The Latest on the governor's budget-rebalancing proposal (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Less than one-third of Gov. John Bel Edwards' deficit-closing plan would involve budget cuts to state agencies.

The governor's plan, released Monday, would use $119 million from the "rainy day" fund and about $100 million in other financing to help close the $304 million deficit.

Dollars from better-than-expected fee collections would be used to fill gaps. Money allocated to the legislative auditor's office to pay for a new office building would instead fill budget holes. The health department would get $44 million in higher-than-anticipated tobacco tax collections to replace other state financing.

Lawmakers will consider the proposals in a 10-day special session that begins Feb. 13.

Edwards is seeking to shield K-12 education, colleges, prisons and the child welfare agency from cuts. The largest reduction would hit the health department.

___

4:30 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal to close Louisiana's $304 million deficit relies heavily on using the state "rainy day" fund and making cuts to the health department.

The Democratic governor released his budget-rebalancing proposal Monday. Lawmakers will consider it in a 10-day special session that begins Feb. 13.

Edwards seeks to shield K-12 education, colleges, prisons and the child welfare agency from slashing. But he suggests stripping dollars from a wide array of agencies, like the Office of Juvenile Justice, the judiciary, legislative agencies and the state police.

Nearly $128 million in cuts and financing adjustments would fall on the health department.

The governor wants to use more than $119 million from the rainy day fund.

