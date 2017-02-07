Memorial to halt Chaco area fracking fails in committee

A symbolic measure aimed at trying to halt oil and gas drilling around Chaco Cultural National Historical Park has failed to pass out of a New Mexico Legislative panel.
The House Energy, Environment & Natural Resources Committee voted 6-6 on Tuesday on memorial about drilling in the greater Chaco area. The memorial requests the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to consider a temporary moratorium on fracking-related lease sales and permit approvals in the northwestern New Mexico territory many tribes say is sacred.
Despite passionate pleas from some homeowners and tribal leaders, the memorial failed to get out of committee on a tie vote.
Santa Clara Pueblo Governor Michael Chavarria urged lawmakers to help give Mother Nature "a time out."
But oil and gas officials said concerns about fracking should go through the proper channels.
