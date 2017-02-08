Weather service issues flash-flood warning after dam fails

The National Weather Service says a dam has failed in northern Nevada, causing flash floods and life-threatening situations for residents near the Utah border.
The weather service stated there were reports of at least 2 to 3 feet of water rapidly moving downstream Wednesday night. The Elko Daily Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2kUUX5X ) the depth of water may increase as the dam continues to fail.
The National Weather Service in Elko has extended the flash-flood warning until midnight Thursday.
Significant flash flooding was reported in Montello and authorities have closed State Route 233.
The weather service advised people in the area to move to higher ground and to avoid flooded roadways. Officials said most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Officials say the railroad tracks at Montello, Nevada, are flooded.
Justin E. Jacobs, a Union Pacific Railroad spokesman, tells The Associated Press that advance warning helped the company reroute any trains before they were near the flooded tracks.
About five to 10 trains were affected, he said. It was not immediately known if any were passenger trains.
Comments