The Latest: Swiss voters reject tax reform initiative

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns Pause

1:06 Cupid's Undie Run

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE raids

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots

2:25 Protest on CMS transgender policies outside Government Center

2:07 Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to go racing

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper

0:52 I-77 toll lane construction ramps up near uptown

1:25 Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival