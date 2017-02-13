National Business

February 13, 2017 5:35 AM

Road agency in Upper Peninsula gets legal help in dispute

The Associated Press
MARQUETTE, Mich.

A road commission in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is getting free legal help as it turns to an appeals court in a dispute over a road and wetlands.

Pacific Legal Foundation is taking the case. It describes itself as a group that fights for limited government and a balanced approach to environmental protection.

The Marquette County Road Commission had proposed to fill 25 acres of wetlands to build a road that would provide a more direct route for trucks between a mine and a processing mill.

But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency raised objections over environmental impacts. The road commission sued, but federal Judge Robert Holmes Bell said the county doesn't have a viable claim. Bell didn't change his position when he was asked to reconsider.

