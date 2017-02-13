The Latest: Edwards calls on lawmakers to use rainy day fund

0:34 Nice day to get a Valentine Pause

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE raids

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:43 Tax reassessment: A boon for Trump National Golf Club and a loss for North Carolina county

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns