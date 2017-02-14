Formal debate begins over collective bargaining bill in Iowa

Legislative debate has stretched into several hours at the Iowa Capitol as Republican lawmakers try to fast track a vote on a bill that would eliminate most collective bargaining rights for public workers in the state.
Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Legislature assembled in the state House and Senate Tuesday night to discuss identical versions of the bill. The legislation is expected to pass, but it's unclear when formal votes will happen because of procedural moves by Democrats.
The bill would prohibit workers like teachers, nurses and correctional officers from negotiating issues like health insurance, evaluation procedures and extra pay. Republicans have argued the bill would give local employers more flexibility, though Democrats disagree with that assessment.
The legislation has similarities to a 2011 Wisconsin law over collective bargaining.
