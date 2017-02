Anthem fires back at Cigna

0:55 PETA says go vegan for your valentine Pause

14:47 Family looks for answers after Josue Diaz fatal shooting

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE raids

0:34 Nice day to get a Valentine

2:22 Levine Museum exhibit seeks understanding of protests

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

3:34 Police release body camera video of fatal 2016 shooting