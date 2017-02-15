Optimism among US homebuilders weakens

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns Pause

1:43 CMS School Board comments on recent ICE raids

0:55 PETA says go vegan for your valentine

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

14:47 Family looks for answers after Josue Diaz fatal shooting

0:34 Nice day to get a Valentine