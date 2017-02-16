The Latest: Senate moves EPA nominee closer to approval

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments Pause

0:34 Nice day to get a Valentine

2:27 Jenna Greenwood shows how she shops for Shipt

1:15 Charlotte School of Law reopened Monday

1:50 Gov. McCrory on the NCAA and ACC decisions to move championship games over HB2

1:00 Wegmans may add grocery stores in Chapel Hill, Cary, Raleigh

2:34 Marcus Smith on bringing MLS Soccer to Charlotte

0:56 Charlotte City Council won't consider repeal Monday

1:24 Understanding H-1B Visas