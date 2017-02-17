Spain's Princess Cristina not guilty in tax fraud case

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife Pause

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:22 Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good talks coal ash cleanup

5:46 Mother shares letters from her bipolar son who has spent 13 years in solitary confinement

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE arrests

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

1:43 CMS School Board comments on recent ICE raids

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:40 Harry Jones discusses the power of prayer in his battle with cancer