NASA astronaut to speak at Sweet Briar College graduation

Sweet Briar College says former NASA astronaut Kathryn Thornton will deliver the keynote address at the college's graduation in May.
The all-female liberal arts college will hold its 108th commencement on May 13, 2017.
Thornton made four space flights between 1989 and 1995. A physicist, she holds a master's and doctorate degree from the University of Virginia and a bachelor's degree from Auburn University. She is now director of the aerospace engineering program and a professor in the mechanical and aerospace engineering department at the University of Virginia.
