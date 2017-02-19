National Business

February 19, 2017 10:00 PM

Marijuana smell leads officer to fake credit cards, licenses

The Associated Press
MT. JULIET, Tenn.

Authorities say two Georgia men were arrested with drugs, fraudulent credit cards and driver's licenses after police smelled marijuana coming from a car parked at a shopping mall just outside Nashville, Tennessee.

WSMV-TV (http://bit.ly/2kY77rZ ) reports that Mt. Juliet Police said an officer was patrolling the parking lot at Providence Marketplace around 4:10 p.m. Saturday when he smelled marijuana coming from a car. Police arrested 29-year-old Dominique Holmes after searching the car and finding marijuana, pills, credit cards with different names and driver's licenses from Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and California.

Police also arrested 26-year-old Gregory Grant who they say was found trying to hide inside a movie theater.

Holmes and Grant were booked into the Wilson County jail on multiple charges.

It was not immediately known if they have attorneys.

