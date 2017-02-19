New Zealand judge upholds Kim Dotcom extradition ruling

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants Pause

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE arrests

2:23 NAACP leader discusses HB2

1:36 HB2 repeal possible after Charlotte vote

2:59 Dorothy Counts Scoggins speaks

1:02 Two churches talk about the movie, Selma

5:46 Mother shares letters from her bipolar son who has spent 13 years in solitary confinement