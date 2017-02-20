National Business

February 20, 2017 8:20 PM

Warren Buffett's annual letter will be released on Saturday

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

Investor Warren Buffett plans to release his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday.

Buffett's letter is always well-read because he has a talent for explaining complicated subjects in entertaining ways, and because he has a remarkably successful investing record.

Buffett also uses the letter to recount Berkshire's performance over the past year. He has led the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate as chairman and CEO for more than five decades.

Berkshire Hathaway owns a mix of companies, including insurance, utilities, railroad, manufacturing and retail firms. Berkshire also holds significant stakes in Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, American Express, IBM, Apple and other companies.

Buffett's letter will be posted online Saturday at www.berkshirehathaway.com .

Related content

National Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gov Cooper announces teacher pay plan

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos