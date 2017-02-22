Las Vegas-area lawmakers OK builders' plan near Red Rock

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth? Pause

0:52 Kurt Busch on Danica Patrick

1:15 C-130s last deployment

1:19 Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

2:36 Danica Patrick speaks on concussions

4:17 Enhanced competition format for NASCAR

1:31 Jimmie Johnson on NASCAR's new points system

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers