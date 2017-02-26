Michigan transportation agency to auction excess properties

1:42 Scenes from Daytona Saturday Pause

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

1:46 Erica Parsons Funeral

1:23 Erica Parsons Funeral

0:48 Republic Services

2:50 UNC Charlotte students, staff share ideas at safety forum

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:50 One last 500 for Michael Waltrip