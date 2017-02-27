Class rings from West Point grads to be melted for new rings

A Rhode Island refinery is melting class rings that were donated by graduates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point so the gold can be used for new class rings.
The West Point Association of Graduates' Class Ring Memorial Program links its corps of graduates, known as the "Long Gray Line" with members joining the ranks.
Forty-one rings were donated this year, most by families in memory of a deceased relative.
Gold from donated class rings has been melted and mixed with new gold annually since 2001.
During Monday's ceremony at Pease & Curren, the rings will ceremoniously be placed into a crucible, or melting pot, and a biography of each donor will be read.
Cadets in the Class of 2018 receive the rings in August as incoming seniors.
