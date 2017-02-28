Lawmaker says Trump should release taxes but sides with GOP

0:46 Light rail extension opening delayed Pause

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:04 Immigration protesters march to city council

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

0:48 Republic Services

1:58 Brian Moynihan talks about HB2

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser