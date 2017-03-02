National Business

New York launches free lead testing program for water

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state is launching a $1.5 million pilot program that will allow residents to have their drinking water tested for lead for free.

The state Department of Health says the service will be for residents served by private well and public water systems. Participants will collect samples and send them to a lab.

The pilot program will last as long as the money is available. Information about the program is available on the health department's website.

Lead is a toxic metal harmful to the developing brains and nervous systems of young children.

