Missouri APME award announced

Winners of the Missouri Associated Press Media Editors newswriting and photography contest were announced Thursday.
The contest included 21 daily and weekly newspapers, which submitted 584 entries featuring news, business, sports and feature stories; editorials; and photos and graphics from 2016. The awards were announced at the Associated Press/Missouri Press Association Day at the Capitol in Jefferson City.
The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.
Missouri APME contest winners:
Newswriting Sweepstakes
Nancy Cambria, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "The Crisis Within."
Photo Sweepstakes
Robert Cohen, David Carson and J.B. Forbes, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "The Funeral for Officer Snyder."
General Excellence Award Winners
Division V (Newspapers with daily circulations of more than 50,000)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Division IV (Newspapers with daily circulations between 20,000 and 49,999)
Springfield News-Leader
Division III (Newspapers with daily circulations between 6,000 and 19,999)
Columbia Daily Tribune
Division II (Newspapers with daily circulations less than 5,999)
Hannibal Courier-Post
Division I (Weekly newspapers with two or fewer publications per week)
Cassville Democrat
Division V Winners:
Feature Writing: 1, Eric Adler, The Kansas City Star, "No Justice"; 2, Donna McGuire, The Kansas City Star, "Miraculous Life Touched Hearts"; 3, Doug Moore, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "More Time."
Headline Writing: 1, Cameron Hollway and Sara Holmes, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "End of an Error"; 2, Mike Reilly, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Deja SLU"; 3, Don Munday, The Kansas City Star, "Zounds! What Skullduggery Befell Shakespeare Here?"
Opinion Writing: 1, Mary Sanchez, The Kansas City Star, "Refusing to be Silent"; 2, Kevin Horrigan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Wild West Revisited"; 3, Mary Sanchez, The Kansas City Star, "Time to Keep the Morbid Musings in Check."
Public Interest/Investigative or In-Depth Reporting: 1, Nancy Cambria, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "The Crisis Within"; 2, Mike Hendricks and Matt Campbell, The Kansas City Star, "Fatal Echoes"; 3, Stephen Deere, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Pressing Charges."
Sports Feature Writing: 1, Ashley Scoby, The Kansas City Star, "A Woman Says She Was Raped. The Injustice She Felt Afterward Only Added to the Pain."; 2, Rustin Dodd, The Kansas City Star, "Wade Davis' Great Escape Illustrated His Greatness"; 3, Dan O'Neill, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "'Listen to Me, Kid'."
Spot News: 1, Staff, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Hello Bayer"; 2, Staff, The Kansas City Star, "KCK Mourns Loss of Another Officer"; 3, Staff, The Kansas City Star, "String of Five Killings Spans Two States."
Spot Sports: 1, Staff, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Goodbye Rams"; 2, Mara Williams, Jesse Newell and Ashley Scoby, The Kansas City Star, "Football Player Accused of Sexual Assault at KU Off Team at Indiana State"; 3, David Hunn, Benjamin Hochman and Bill McClellan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Stadium Plan Sunk?"
Feature Photo: 1, David Carson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Presser on Police Shooting 14-Year-Old Boy"; 2, Keith Myers, The Kansas City Star, "Green Funeral"; 3, Laurie Skrivan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Destiny and Grandma Live On."
Photo Story: 1, Robert Cohen, David Carson and J.B. Forbes, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "The Funeral for Officer Snyder"; 2, Staff, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Flooding of the Meramec"; 3, Laurie Skrivan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Crisis Between Friends."
Sports Photo : 1, John Sleezer, The Kansas City Star, "Rookie Splash"; 2, Rich Sugg, The Kansas City Star, "KU Defeats OU"; 3, J.B. Forbes, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Grand Slam for a Fallen Friend."
Spot News Photo : 1, Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Officer Killed in the Line of Duty"; 2, Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Protester Hit by a Car on Anniversary of Michael Brown Shooting"; 3, Allison Long, The Kansas City Star, "KCK Officer Shot."
Division IV Winners:
Best Website: 1, Staff, Springfield News-Leader, "www.news-leader.com."
Feature Writing: 1, Jackie Rehwald, Springfield News-Leader, "Heartbroken but No Longer Homeless"; 2, Ken Newton, St. Joseph News-Press, "What Might Have Been"; 3, Wes Johnson, Springfield News-Leader, "38 Hours on Mt. Rainier."
Headline Writing: 1, Thom Hanrahan, St. Joseph News-Press, "Goat Busters"; 2, Cheryl Whitsitt, Springfield News-Leader, "Nevermind: Controversial Councilman Justin Burnett Changes Mind"; 3, Bridget Phillippe, St. Joseph News-Press, "A Show of Hands."
Opinion Writing: 1, Staff, Springfield News-Leader, "Council Must Talk About Coal Tar"; 2, Steve Pokin, Springfield News-Leader, "A Community Wants to Know: Why Probation for Involuntary Manslaughter?"
Public Interest/Investigative or In-Depth Reporting: 1, Gregory Holman, Springfield News-Leader, "Where are Those Warhols?"; 2, William Schmitt, Springfield News-Leader, "The Nation's First Abortion Clinic Shooting."
Sports Feature Writing: 1, Guillermo Hernandez Martinez, Springfield News-Leader, "'I Want to be Known as a Champion'''; 2, Jim Connell, Springfield News-Leader, "Bears Losing, Fans Leaving"; 3, Brandon Zenner, St. Joseph News-Press, "Audrey's Obstacle."
Spot News: 1, Giacomo Bologna, Springfield News-Leader, "Teacher Had Been Warned About Touching"; 2, Megan Favignano , St. Joseph News-Press, "18 Year Old Killed"; 3, Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader, "Gypsy Pleads Guilty."
Spot Sports: 1, Jim Connell, Springfield News-Leader, "Sammy Joe"; 2, Brandon Zenner, St. Joseph News-Press, "Turning Back Time"; 3, Cody Thorn, St. Joseph News-Press, "Stinging the State."
Feature Photo: 1, Jessica Stewart, St. Joseph News-Press, "18 Year Old Killed"; 2, Nathan Papes, Springfield News-Leader, "Roller Skating Senior"; 3, Dougal Brownlie, St. Joseph News-Press, "Baby Squirrel Rescued, Nursed by Remington Nature Center."
Graphics: 1, Staff, Springfield News-Leader, "Bass Pro vs. Cabelas."
Photo Story: 1, Andrew Jansen, Springfield News-Leader, "Playing to Pay the Bills"; 2, Guillermo Hernandez Martinez, Springfield News-Leader, "'I Want to be Known as a Champion'''; 3, Andrew Jansen, Springfield News-Leader, "This Small Town Kept Farming."
Sports Photo : 1, Guillermo Hernandez Martinez, Springfield News-Leader, "Fast and Furious"; 2, Dougal Brownlie, St. Joseph News-Press, "MSHSAA Class 4 Championships"; 3, Dougal Brownlie, St. Joseph News-Press, "Missouri Western State University vs. University of Central Missouri."
Spot News Photo : 1, Dougal Brownlie, St. Joseph News-Press, "Blaze in the Bluffs"; 2, Dougal Brownlie, St. Joseph News-Press, "Fire Destroys Downtown Building"; 3, Dougal Brownlie, St. Joseph News-Press, "Heartbreak in the Heat."
Division III Winners:
Best Website: 1, Staff, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Columbia Daily Tribune Online"; 2, Staff, Southeast Missourian, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "semissourian.com."
Feature Writing: 1, Tyler Graef, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Renee Boyd Series"; 2, Emily Younker, The Joplin Globe, "A Day in the Life of a Joplin Teacher"; 3, Jodie Jackson Jr., Columbia Daily Tribune, "Mall Shops Closing."
Headline Writing: 1, Dennis Faught, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Worried? Put Your Galaxy Far, Far Away"; 2, Caitlin Lukin, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Giving High Praise: Cannabis 'Nuns' of California Tout Physical, Spiritual Benefits of Marijuana"; 3, Doug Waggoner, Jefferson City News-Tribune, "Checking Out a Little Library."
Opinion Writing: 1, Carol Stark, The Joplin Globe, "More Than a Name"; 2, Carol Stark, The Joplin Globe, "Vets Owed Respect"; 3, Carol Stark, The Joplin Globe, "Once More Into the Heavens."
Public Interest/Investigative or In-Depth Reporting: 1, Ben Kleine, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Life Without"; 2, Staff, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Mental Illness Series"; 3, Staff, The Joplin Globe, "Six Miles of Recovery."
Sports Feature Writing: 1, Cameron Teague Robinson, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Remembering Coach Dinter"; 2, Josh Mlot, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Where There's a Wills..."; 3, Jordan Larimore, The Joplin Globe, "Head Games."
Spot News: 1, Megan Favignano and Rudi Keller, Columbia Daily Tribune, "UM President Wolfe"; 2, Alan Burdziak, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Delta Upsilon Fraternity"; 3, Jeff Haldiman, Jefferson City News-Tribune, "Commission Doesn't Lower Flags."
Spot Sports: 1, Joe Walljasper and Blake Toppmeyer, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Mack Rhoades Resigns"; 2, Staff, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "To the Next Level"; 3, Erin Unerstall, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "MLB Calls."
Feature Photo: 1, Laura Simon, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Meet Miss Dortha"; 2, Timothy Tai, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Vigil for MU Student Tyler Romaker"; 3, Andrew J. Whitaker, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Homecoming Celebration."
Graphics: 1, Bridget Curnutt, Chelsae Cordia and Donna Farley, (Poplar Bluff) Daily American Republic, "If I Were President."
Photo Story: 1, Laura Simon, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "High Water Images"; 2, Timothy Tai, Columbia Daily Tribune, "The Call of the Track"; 3, Roger Nomer, The Joplin Globe, "Haven Shepherd Paraolympic Hopeful."
Sports Photo : 1, Laura Simon, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Race to the Finish"; 2, Roger Nomer, The Joplin Globe, "Keep on Swimming"; 3, Don Shrubshell, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Southern Boone Uses First Half Surge to Down Battle."
Spot News Photo : 1, Paul Davis, Donna Farley and Chelsae Cordia, (Poplar Bluff) Daily American Republic, "Fire Destroys Downtown Building"; 2, Don Shrubshell, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Two Extricated After Columbia Crashes"; 3, Laurie Sisk, The Joplin Globe, "Motel Standoff."
Division II Winners:
Best Website: 1, Staff, Hannibal Courier-Post, "http://www.hannibal.net/."
Feature Writing: 1, Jack "Miles" Ventimiglia, (Warrensburg) Daily Star-Journal, "The Kor of Forgiveness"; 2, Eric Dundon, Hannibal Courier-Post, "The Fight of His Short Life"; 3, Kevin R. Jenkins, (Park Hills) Daily Journal, "Church Helps Local Paralyzed Man Keep Moving."
Headline Writing: 1, Jack "Miles" Ventimiglia, (Warrensburg) Daily Star-Journal, "Into the Blue"; 2, Murray Bishoff, The Monett Times, "Chickens Ponder"; 3, Jacob Brower, The Monett Times, "Champs."
Opinion Writing: 1, Jack "Miles" Ventimiglia, (Warrensburg) Daily Star-Journal, "Who's in Charge?"; 2, Dustin Watson, (Brookfield) Linn County Leader, "Beyond the Sidelines - Struggling to Say the Right Things"; 3, Eric Dundon, Hannibal Courier-Post, "One-Word Legacy."
Public Interest/Investigative or In-Depth Reporting: 1, Danny Henley, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Housing's Death Row"; 2, Trevor McDonald, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Hannibal's Heroin Homefront"; 3, Eric Dundon and Danny Henley, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Chronic Absenteeism."
Sports Feature Writing: 1, Michael Losch, The (Camdenton) Lake Sun, "Pappy's Hogs' Continue to Feel the Love at Camdenton"; 2, Jared Lankford, The Monett Times, "Once a Cub"; 3, Kevin Graeler, Hannibal Courier-Post, "All in the Baseball Family."
Spot News: 1, Eric Dundon and Beverly Darr, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Fatal Blaze"; 2, Jenny Gray and Adam Brake, Fulton Sun, "Tuesday Fire May Have Been Caused by Lightning Strike"; 3, Nicole Cooke, Faith Bemiss and Hope Lecchi, The Sedalia Democrat, "Downtown FUMC Destroyed by Fire."
Spot Sports: 1, Jared Lankford, The Monett Times, "State's Best"; 2, Derek Dueker, Waynesville Daily Guide, "Lady Tigers Come Back to Top Jays in District Championship"; 3, Jared Lankford, The Monett Times, "Off to State."
Feature Photo: 1, Eric Dundon, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Pied Pirate"; 2, Faith Bemiss, The Sedalia Democrat, "Tough Mudder Marionettes"; 3, Kyle Troutman, The Monett Times, "Competitions Bring Smiles."
Graphics: 1, Eric Dundon, Hannibal Courier-Post, "No Charges in Police Shooting"; 2, Kyle Troutman, The Monett Times, "Tale of the Tape"; 3, Eric Dundon and Janet Blair, Hannibal Courier-Post, "30-Year Shift."
Photo Story: 1, Jack "Miles" Ventimiglia, (Warrensburg) Daily Star-Journal, "A Civil Civil War"; 2, Kelly Goodhart, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Native American Rendezvous"; 3, Eric Dundon, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Fire and Ice."
Sports Photo : 1, Alex Agueros, The Sedalia Democrat, "S-C Boys Win Conference"; 2, Jacob Brower, The Monett Times, "Champs"; 3, Matt King, (Park Hills) Daily Journal, "Farmington Volleyball."
Spot News Photo : 1, Faith Bemiss, The Sedalia Democrat, "April House Fire"; 2, Murray Bishoff, The Monett Times, "Fire Destroys"; 3, Danny Henley, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Heart-Breaking Loss."
Division I Winners:
Best Website: 1, Staff, Cassville Democrat, "www.cassville-democrat.com"; 2, Allyssa Dudley, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "http://molawyersmedia.com"; 3, Staff, The (Washington) Missourian, "Emissourian.com."
Feature Writing: 1, Jessica Shumaker, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "Lawyer Finds Confidence Following Gender Change"; 2, Jessica Shumaker, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "Cutler to Lead Bar"; 3, Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Cassville Native."
Headline Writing: 1, Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Tiny House"; 2, Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Leaving Their Marks"; 3, Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Cassville Native."
Opinion Writing: 1, Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Civil and Reasoned"; 2, Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Trout-Man's Tips"; 3, Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Lower Participation."
Public Interest/Investigative or In-Depth Reporting: 1, Kyle Troutman, Julia Kilmer and Jacob Brower, Cassville Democrat, "Sheriff Race"; 2, Julia Kilmer and Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Walmart-Harps"; 3, Monte Miller, The (Washington) Missourian, "Bourbeuse River Dam Series."
Sports Feature Writing: 1, Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Leaving Their Marks"; 2, Kory Carpenter, The (Washington) Missourian, "Blocking Out the Noise"; 3, Kory Carpenter, The (Washington) Missourian, "A Team on a Mission."
Spot News: 1, Catherine Martin and Scott Lauck, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "Champion of Justice"; 2, Monte Miller, The (Washington) Missourian, "Father, Three Kids Jump From Burning Home"; 3, Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Alleged Arson."
Spot Sports: 1, Kory Carpenter, The (Washington) Missourian, "Queens of Their Class"; 2, Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Wildcats With a Chance"; 3, Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Cobb to Lead."
Feature Photo: 1, Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Rotary Rodeo"; 2, Julia Kilmer, Cassville Democrat, "Residents Escape"; 3, Allyssa Dudley, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "Courtroom Canine Provides Comfort to Kids."
Graphics: 1, Ryan O'Shea, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "Billing Rates"; 2, Greg Wiegand, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "The Gavel Gap"; 3, Jacob Brower, Cassville Democrat, "100 Years."
Photo Story: 1, Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Shakin' in the Shell"; 2, Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "127 Walk."
Sports Photo : 1, Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Eagles Epitomize"; 2, Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Wildcats Soccer"; 3, Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Wildcats Developing."
Spot News Photo : 1, Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Blaze Burns"; 2, Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Alleged Arson."
