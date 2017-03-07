Spartanburg County sets tourism record in 2016

South Carolina's coastal areas lead the state's $20 billion tourism industry.
But Spartanburg County also set a record last year.
The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported (http://bit.ly/2mcB3lD) that travelers spent more than $390 million in Spartanburg County in 2016. Hotel occupancy increased to 74 percent.
Chris Jennings with the Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau says the area has become a sports destination. Jennings says college sports and the Carolina Panthers' summer training camp at Wofford College are a big attraction.
