Cumberland County worries about budget shortfall

Cumberland County officials are warning the county could face a budget shortfall of more than $14 million next year.
The Fayetteville Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2n8gGp1) the county board of commissioners was told Monday they face a potential loss of nearly $12 million in revenue and need more than $2 million in additional spending.
Assistant county manager Melissa Cardinali says there has been a drop in tax revenue collections since Hurricane Matthew hit in October. Property tax values have dropped by about $4 million. Some funding for mental health services is also running out.
Board Chairman Glenn Adams says it's too early to say how much taxes might have to be raised to deal with the coming year's budget.
