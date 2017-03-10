Congress probes Islamic State counter-propaganda operations

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity Pause

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:09 Manning the goal Noah Hays

1:19 Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse