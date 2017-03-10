IndyCar signs extensions with its 4 major partners

IndyCar has signed multi-year extensions with all four of its major partners, including engine makers Chevrolet and Honda.
Also extended were tire supplier Firestone and chassis maker Dallara, which said in January it would stay in IndyCar through 2020. Firestone, Chevrolet and Honda would not discuss the length of their extensions.
IndyCar president of competition and operations Jay Frye said signing all four partners was part of the series' "five-year plan."
The extensions were praised by team owner Michael Andretti, who said he was pleased to see IndyCar being proactive.
