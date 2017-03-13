Merkel postpones visit to meet with Trump due to weather

FILE - In this March 10, 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks in Brussels. President Trump will have his first face-to-face meeting with the German leader at the White House on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Olivier Matthys, File
AP Photo
German chancellor Angela Merkel admires the painted ceiling prior to a mass at St Michaelis church in Hildesheim, Germany, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
dpa via AP
Julian Stratenschulte
FILE - In this June 27, 2016 file photo taken through a window with the reflection of an European flag German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the Prime Minister of the Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman at the chancellery in Berlin. Merkel is traveling to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Markus Schreiber, file
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2015 file photo a migrant holds up a poster of German Chancellor Angela Merkel before starting a march out of Budapest, Hungary, towards Austria. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is traveling to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Frank Augstein, file
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 27, 2010 file photo U.S. President Barack Obama meets with employees as he tours Siemens Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Plant in Fort Madison, Iowa. German Chancellor Merkel is traveling to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 to discuss economy issues.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file
AP Photo
FILE- In this June 8, 2016 file photo BMW i3 electric cars are parked atop the Los Angeles Police Department parking lot, in Los Angeles, USA. The Los Angeles Police Department has added 100 electric cars to its fleet as replacements for aging vehicles. German Chancellor Merkel is traveling to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Nick Ut, file
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 2, 2014 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands behind a window with the reflection of a European flag as she waits for the arrival of Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili for talks at the chancellery in Berlin. Merkel is traveling to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Markus Schreiber, file
AP Photo
FILE - In this July 13, 2006 file photo U.S. President George W. Bush, center, holds up a piece of meat he carved from a roasted wild boar at a barbecue with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and residents of the village Trinwillershagen, Germany. Merkel is traveling to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 7, 2011 file photo President Barack Obama, right, presents German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, with the Medal of Freedom during the State Dinner in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Merkel is traveling to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file
AP Photo
FILE - In this March 21, 2016 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to pilot Patrick Betling, center, next to a Eurofighter in Noervenich, Germany, when visiting the tactical air force squadron 31 'Boelcke'. Merkel is traveling to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Oliver Berg
An Airbus A340 stands at Berlin Tegel airport in Berlin. Monday March 13, 2017. and waits for German chancellor Angela Merkel and her delegation for their flight to the USA to meet with president Donald Trump.
dpa via AP
Michael Kappeler
An Airbus A340 stands at Berlin Tegel airport in Berlin. Monday March 13, 2017. and waits for German chancellor Angela Merkel and her delegation for their flight to the USA to meet with president Donald Trump.
dpa via AP
Michael Kappeler
People board a Airbus A340 that stands at Berlin Tegel airport in Berlin. Monday March 13, 2017. and waits for German chancellor Angela Merkel and her delegation for their flight to the USA to meet with president Donald Trump.
dpa via AP
Michael Kappeler
Comments