National Business

March 13, 2017 2:13 PM

Merkel postpones visit to meet with Trump due to weather

By DAVID RISING Associated Press
BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel has postponed her trip to Washington to visit with U.S. President Donald Trump due to a late-winter storm expected in the Northeast U.S.

Merkel had been scheduled to arrive late Monday night for meetings with Trump on Tuesday but called off the trip at the last minute due to the weather, her office said.

German media reported she was rescheduling the trip for Friday but her office would only say it would take place soon.

Related content

National Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Snow in Charlotte Sunday morning

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos